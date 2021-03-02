LAFC, Galaxy hope to have fans at home games when new MLS season starts April 17

General view before a game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Aug. 22, 2020. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Galaxy and LAFC say they are hopeful they will be allowed to welcome a limited number of fans into their stadiums when the MLS regular season opens next month.

The season will kick off April 17, although it is unknown whether either team will play its opener at home since the league has not released its schedule. Neither team has played before spectators at home since early last March.

“We are hopeful to have partial capacity for our home opener in April,” Galaxy spokeswoman Vicky Mercado said.

Last month the Dodgers, who also played home games in an empty stadium last season, became the first local team to confirm it is working with the governor’s office and public health officials on a plan to allow a limited number of fans to attend games at Dodger Stadium, beginning with the team’s regular-season opener on April 9.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.