LAFC President Tom Penn stepping down after helping develop team, leading initiative to build L.A. stadium

Tom Penn, who helped guide LAFC into existence then oversaw its climb to the top of the Major League Soccer standings, is stepping down as club president after nearly six years.

Penn, who will remain a consultant for LAFC, will become CEO of Co.Protect, a Los Angeles-based business venture he recently co-founded to provide branded COVID-19 protective equipment to MLS and other leagues, companies and municipal organizations, the club said.

Larry Freedman, LAFC’s chief business officer, and John Thorrington, the team’s general manager and executive vice president of soccer operations, will share the interim role of president.

One of LAFC’s original owners, Penn helped develop the team’s culture and led the drive to build Banc of California Stadium, the most expensive soccer-specific venue in MLS history, on the site of the Sports Arena. LAFC has sold out all 39 MLS games it has played in the 22,500-seat stadium.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.