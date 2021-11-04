LAFD battling blaze at Koreatown strip mall

A shopping center in Koreatown is on fire, and firefighters are working to contain the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The one-story strip mall at 207 S. Vermont Ave., where Vermont Karaoke and Billiard is located, was reported to be ablaze at 6:40 p.m. As of 7:25 p.m., 103 firefighters are battling the blaze.

“Firefighters are off the roof of the building involved due to a loss of structural integrity. This is now a defensive operation and crews are working to defend exposed buildings,” the LAFD said in an alert.

No injuries have been reported, the department added.