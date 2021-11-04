LAFD battling blaze at Koreatown strip mall

Local news

by: , Gil Leyvas

Posted: / Updated:

A shopping center in Koreatown is on fire, and firefighters are working to contain the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The one-story strip mall at 207 S. Vermont Ave., where Vermont Karaoke and Billiard is located, was reported to be ablaze at 6:40 p.m. As of 7:25 p.m., 103 firefighters are battling the blaze.

“Firefighters are off the roof of the building involved due to a loss of structural integrity. This is now a defensive operation and crews are working to defend exposed buildings,” the LAFD said in an alert.

No injuries have been reported, the department added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News