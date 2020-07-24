LAFD battles massive commercial fire in Pico-Robertson area

Los Angeles firefighters battled a massive blaze at a commercial building in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles on Friday.

The fire was reported around 11:32 a.m. at 9041 W. Pico Blvd., near Wetherly Drive, according to the L.A. Fire Department. The fire was “at the Greater Alarm” status, officials said. Flames were initially so heavy responding firefighters had to go in to defensive mode and exited the roof and building due to the fear of a building collapse.

It’s unclear what type of business is housed inside the building, but it appeared to be at least three stories high.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA the fire broke out very close to a school, but students there were evacuated safely. Heavy, black smoke and flames were seen billowing around and near the building for the better part of two hours.

Video from Sky5 showed firefighters dousing the blaze with thousands of gallons of water from aerial ladders and from the ground.

By about 1:45 p.m., firefighters were making good progress on the fire and working to to hit remaining hot spots.

LAFD said an “elderly” couple was living in a single family dwelling to the rear of the building, but they were not injured. There was no fire risk to the couple’s home, but first responders stayed with the couple and sheltered them inside their home to keep them safe from smoke exposure.

Officials said one firefighter was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening heat related illness.