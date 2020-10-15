LAFD debuts firefighting robot that is 1st of its kind in U.S. and can go where humans can’t

With its bright-yellow armored body, grippy tank-like treads, plow nose and water cannon, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s latest piece of equipment looks more like a Star Wars sidekick than a firefighting assistant.

But this mini robot tanker is an inferno buster that packs a powerful punch of water or foam and can go where firefighters otherwise can’t. The LAFD on Tuesday became the first fire department in the nation to acquire the Robotics Systems 3, a droid on steroids.

LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said firefighters put their lives on the line when battling blazes. This year, 11 LAFD crew members were severely injured when a fireball engulfed four downtown buildings after a massive explosion that was ignited by hazardous materials.

Now, firefighters can use RS3 as a safer alternative in battling potentially explosive blazes and it allows the department to get inside a burning building when humans could not dare enter safely.

In case you missed it, we're excited to introduce the RS3! Your #LAFD is deploying the first robotic firefighting vehicle and it already got dirty at this morning's major emergency fire. Here is link to the live stream just concluded https://t.co/aV0iwrihXO pic.twitter.com/Z1e8qntb0e — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) October 13, 2020