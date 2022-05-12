A quarter-acre brush fire in Brentwood has Los Angeles Fire Department personnel putting out flare-ups Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, and the LAFD said 30 firefighters were able to knock down the flames in 21 minutes.

However, about a half hour after the knockdown call, the LAFD tweeted that helicopters were returning to the scene to assist with flare-ups.

“Anticipate ongoing traffic congestion and delays on SB405 in the #SepulvedaPass,” the department added.

In an update, the department clarified that three helicopters and 150 firefighters were on scene battling “several stubborn hot spots developing in volatile light-to-medium brush beyond the initial containment line” that were caused by “lingering wind.”

Despite the flare-ups there have been no injuries, no structures threatened and no evacuations, the department said, though traffic remains impacted.

“The closure of Sepulveda Boulevard and at least one lane of the southbound 405 Freeway in the vicinity of the fire, is anticipated until LAFD operations are complete. Motorists should anticipate congestion and delay in the area, consider an alternate route and monitor traffic reports on news radio,” the LAFD said.