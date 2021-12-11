LAFD rescues, airlifts seriously injured mountain biker out of Santa Monica Mountains

A mountain biker was seriously injured after falling while riding his bike in the Santa Monica Mountains in the area between Pacific Palisades and Encino Saturday, requiring an airlift from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 23-year-old biker was reported injured just before 11:30 a.m. along the Sullivan Fire Road that passes along the eastern edge of Topanga State Park, according to an LAFD alert.

Officials said the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the fall and was in serious condition after sustaining injuries to his head, arm and shoulder.

An LAFD rescue helicopter was able to land nearby and was assisted by ground crews to medically stabilize the man, officials said. The biker was then transported by air to a regional trauma center.

No further information was immediately available.