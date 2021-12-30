LAFD rescues person from car stranded in high water near LAX

The Los Angeles Fire Department helped a person whose car was caught in high water near LAX Thursday night.

The LAFD responded to reports of a person stranded in their car west of the airport’s runway shortly before 9 p.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Fire Department.

The trapped person, believed to be an airport employee, was safely rescued by the LAFD, Humphrey added.

Heath Montgomery with the airport said the car was stuck in about 3 feet of water, and airport officials are barricading the area so no one else gets stranded.

