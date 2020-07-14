LAFD responds to early Tuesday morning fires in Boyle Heights, Pico-Union and Chinatown

The Los Angeles Fire Department released this photo of crews responding to a blaze in the 2200 block of First Street in Boyle Heights on July 14, 2020.

The Los Angeles Fire Department had a busy Tuesday morning, extinguishing major fires in Boyle Heights, Pico-Union and Chinatown without reporting any injuries.

The first blaze erupted around 12:30 a.m. at a row of one-story commercial units in the 2200 block of First Street in Boyle Heights, according to the Fire Department.

It took 100 firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the flames that broke out in a retail area near Soto Street, officials said.

“This was an extended operation due to the difficulty accessing all areas of the fire because of the roof collapse,” the Fire Department said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was unclear, but arson investigators were assessing the site per policy for an incident of its size, according to authorities.

#LAFD Firefighters have the incident under control but full knockdown delayed due to limited access cause by roof collapse @LAFDcentral https://t.co/SrEctF0p4y — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) July 14, 2020

Just after 2 a.m., the Fire Department responded to another incident in Pico-Union.

Crews arrived in the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street, near Pico Boulevard, to find heavy flames at a vacant, two-story Craftsman-style home.

Some 94 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in about 40 minutes, according to the Fire Department.

#LAFD #Photos: At 2:08AM on July 14, 2020 the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in teh 1200 block of S Arapahoe Street in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles. Firefighters arrived to find a large, two story Craftsman-… https://t.co/crftliyYtC — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) July 14, 2020

Then, at around 4 a.m., fire Capt. Eric Scott said a Red Wing Shoes store at 803 W. Chavez Ave. in Chinatown caught fire. Eighty-three firefighters managed to confine the flames to the unit, which shared the 5,150-square-foot building with three other businesses, according to the Fire Department.

Arson investigators and Los Angeles police questioned one person but ultimately released that individual, according to officials.

What ignited the fires in Pico-Union and Chinatown also remain under investigation.

#GreaterAlarm #StructureFire; 3:56AM; 803 W Chavez Ave in #DTLA. @LAFD confined the flames to the unit of origin despite there being a common attic. 1 person detained in reference to fire cause, questioned, but released. Cause remains under invest. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/bNFnf4VhwX — 🅔🅡🅘🅚 🅢🅒🅞🅣🅣 (@PIOErikScott) July 14, 2020