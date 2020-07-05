LAFD responds to more than 3,000 service calls on busy Fourth of July

Los Angeles County banned official Fourth of July fireworks displays due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that didn’t appear to dissuade people from celebrating at home.

L.A. firefighters responded to thousands of emergency calls Saturday and extinguished at least one large blaze that consumed half an apartment complex in Northridge, officials said.

“As it always is, the Fourth of July was a busier night for all different types of fires,” said Margaret Stewart, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD, which serves the city of Los Angeles, averages just under 1,400 calls for service over a typical 24-hour period. On Saturday, it responded to 1,738 calls for service, Stewart said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.