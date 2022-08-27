FILE – A Los Angeles Fire Department logo is printed on an Air Ops helicopter in this undated photo (KTLA)

A man riding a mountain bike on a path near Brentwood was seriously injured and needed to be rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel Saturday morning.

The biker, identified as a 56-year-old man, suffered “several traumatic injuries” around 9 a.m., according to an alert from the Fire Department.

His location was around the 3000 block of Mandeville Canyon Road, LAFD said, and ground resources were unable to reach him.

A helicopter was called to hoist the man off of the trail and transport him to the hospital. LAFD said the crews would need to provide extreme care to the man to ensure he was hoisted safely and successfully.

No further details were made available by the Fire Department.