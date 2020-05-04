Laguna Beach and San Clemente allowed to reopen beaches days after state-ordered O.C. closures

People are seen gathering on the Corona del Mar State Beach on April 25, 2020 in Newport Beach. (Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Laguna Beach and San Clemente received approval Monday to begin restoring public access to their beaches, just three days after state-mandated closures in Orange County went into effect.

Both cities submitted plans over the weekend and received approval Monday from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, which said their plans for reopening beaches safely are in accordance to California’s stay-at-home order, according to the state’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

The approval comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order on April 30 closing all beaches in Orange County following a weekend of crowded shores that raises concerns the region was not heeding stay-at-home orders.

City beaches in Laguna Beach will reopen weekdays starting Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for active recreation only. Shores will remain closed on weekends. Nearby city beach parks remain closed at all times, according to the city.

Laguna Beach submitted a four-phase plan, which includes first opening beaches with limited hours on weekdays and for active use only. Phase two include limited hours both on weekdays and weekends for active use only. Phase three allows for regular hours on both weekdays and weekends for active use only. Phase four includes a return to regular hours both on weekends and weekdays for both “active and passive” use.

Active use include walking, running, jogging, swimming, paddle boarding, surfing, bodyboarding, skim boarding and kayaking. Non-permitted activities include gathering, sitting or lying on the beach, setting up chairs or picnics and staying in place.

“As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to increase throughout Orange County, we know our battle against the coronavirus is far from won,” Congressman Harley Rouda, who represent the city, said in a statement. “Other cities and the County should consider copying Laguna Beach’s blueprint and submit a detailed beach reopening plan to ensure all local residents’ physical and mental health is protected during this difficult time.”

South Laguna beaches, however, are controlled by the county and so they will remain closed until the county sumits plans to the state and receives approval.

Information on when San Clemente beaches would reopen was not yet available.

The reopenings come after the Huntington Beach City Council voted Thursday to pursue legal action against the state’s order to close beaches. Although a judge rejected the request from the city Friday seeking a temporary restraining order to keep beaches open, Dana Point and Newport Beach city officials also voted to join in taking legal action against the state.

Meanwhile, thousands took the streets of Huntington Beach Friday to protest the state’s stay-at-home order, and smaller demonstrations continued throughout the weekend in Orange County.

Check back for updates to this developing story.