Laguna Beach bans single-use plastic at parks, beaches and trails

Laguna Beach is seen in an undated photo. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

As part of the city’s Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan, Laguna Beach has adopted an ordinance that addresses plastic pollution.

The ordinance, which took effect late last week, bans single-use plastic food ware items in the city’s beaches, parks and trails.

The sale, use or distribution of single-use, to-go plastics such as straws, drink stirrers, eating utensils and take-out bags made from such material is also prohibited.

The city urges food and beverage vendors to use reusable materials when possible. Restaurants are asked not to provide nonplastic alternatives such as paper straws unless a customer requests them.

