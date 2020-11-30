Laguna Beach cat cafe forced to close amid pandemic

A Laguna Beach storefront has lost a purr-fect tenant amid the pandemic.

Catmosphere Laguna, Orange County’s first cat cafe, closed over the weekend after coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to make ends meet, owner Gail Allyn Landau said.

The cafe and lounge where customers could play with adoptable cats and kittens opened in August 2018.

It’s not that cat lovers lost interest in cuddling the cafe’s fluffy residents — demand remained strong until the end — there simply wasn’t enough space for visitors to safely distance themselves, Landau said.

