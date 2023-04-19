The Laguna Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of attacking his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with serious injuries that required hospitalization.

The alleged attack happened Wednesday morning at a home on the 1600 block of Tahiti Avenue in the city of Laguna Beach.

Police say Charles Kelley IV attacked his ex-girlfriend inside her home hours after he broke in and burglarized it. The unidentified victim suffered “significant” injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Kelley fled the scene before police arrived and he remains outstanding. Police say he’s wanted for attempted murder.

He’s described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, gray t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to call 911 or the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701. Additional information can be submitted to Detective Lee of Laguna Beach Police Major Crimes and Intelligence Unit at 949-497-0371.

Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown due to the proximity of the incident, although police say there was no active threat to students or staff.