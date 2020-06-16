Sawdust Art & Craft Festival to go on in Laguna Beach as weekend outdoor marketplace

The Sawdust Art & Craft festival in Laguna Beach is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

The show will go on in Laguna Beach for the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, though it will take on a different look this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Organizers announced last week that the festival will morph into a weekend outdoor marketplace as opposed to the event’s typical summer festival, which took place last year between late June to September, due to state and county health regulations. This year’s event will feature more than 100 artists in rotation throughout the summer.

Unlike last year’s almost 200 uniquely designed booths, the outdoor weekend marketplace will have 46 spaces available to artists on rotation.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of our artists, staff and patrons,” Monica Prado, president of the festival’s board of directors, said in a statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.