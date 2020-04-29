Laguna Beach to reopen city beaches on weekday mornings

Laguna Beach will reopen city beaches for several hours on weekday mornings beginning Monday, allowing water activities and walking or jogging along the shore.

The Laguna Beach City Council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday evening to approve reopening the city’s beaches from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors will not be permitted to sunbathe or lounge on the sand. Officials also reopened city trails, with the exception of the trail at the end of Alta Laguna Boulevard, which in the past has drawn significant crowds.

“I think the opening we’re discussing is moving in the right direction,” Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow said. “People keep talking about the safety valve. Let’s open it slowly and progressively, and I think if we do that, we have the best chance of avoiding a real problem.”

The decision comes after thousands of cooped-up Californians converged on Orange County beaches over the weekend amid the region’s first heat wave of the year and after more than a month of stay-at-home orders meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.