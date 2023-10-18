A Laguna Hills man has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a neighborhood security guard multiple times on Tuesday.

The guard, whose identity has not been released, was found by Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies at about 11 a.m. near Bridlewood Drive and Saddle Rock Place, the department said in a news release.

He was sitting in his car in a residential area called Nellie Gail Ranch and had been shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators identified 32-year-old Matthew Luke Pickens as the suspected shooter, and he was taken into custody by deputies later Tuesday.

“After serving a search warrant, investigations seized multiple weapons found within Pickens’ residence and vehicle,” the OCSD release said. “These weapons will be forensically analyzed to determine if they were used during the incident.”

As of late Wednesday morning, Pickens is being held without bail at the men’s Intake Release Center, according to jail records.

He’s due to appear in Central Jail Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSD at 714-647-7000.

Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.