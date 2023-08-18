A state bill aims to reduce the number of homeless encampments in and near rivers, like this one on April 15, 2022. (KTLA)

In preparation for the major tropical storm, Hurricane Hilary, the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority in partnership with the City and County of L.A., activated its emergency response to notify and relocate homeless people to safer locations.

On Thursday, LAHSA Homeless Engagement Teams and Homeless Outreach Services Teams began outreach and relocating homeless people in riverbed areas and in encampments within the flood control areas through the San Gabriel River Watershed, L.A. River, Sepulveda Basin and Hansen Dam.

LAHSA says with the help of its partners, 50 people from the Santa Fe Dam area have already been moved to safer locations.

Teams are also working with the Red Cross and L.A. City and County to explore the availability of emergency storm shelter locations such as park facilities, gymnasiums, hotels, and motels to provide immediate safety for people experiencing homelessness.

Hurricane Hilary Radar. Aug. 18, 2023 (KTLA)

SoCal residents should expect flood watches and warnings through Monday as Hurricane Hilary makes its way to Southern California. Based on Hilary’s current track, two to three inches of rain are expected to fall in most coastal areas of Southern California. Inland deserts and mountains, however, are poised to get drenched by over four inches and up to ten inches of rain.

More than 100 LAHSA outreach teams will be active throughout L.A. County on Monday, with additional teams working throughout the weekend to locate people who may be within flood-prone areas.