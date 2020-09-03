Lake Arrowhead foster mom arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after 2-month-old hospitalized

A foster mother in Lake Arrowhead is accused of child abuse after a 2-month-old boy in her care was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, deputies said Wednesday.

Brittney Jordan, 28, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, one day after the infant was taken to the Loma Linda University Medical Center, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The baby was admitted around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the hospital’s pediatric care unit, where doctors determined his traumatic injuries were not accidental and consistent with child abuse, according to authorities.

Detectives later determined Jordan injured the boy while he was in her care at her home on the 1400 block of Sequoia Street.

Inmate records showed Jordan remained in custody Wednesday night on $100,000 bail.

Officials did not provide further details on the infant’s condition.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463.