Lake Fire containment at 31% after burning nearly 29 square miles in Lake Hughes area

Firefighters on Monday are working to increase containment of a massive wildfire burning in the Angeles National Forest after a series of lightning strikes stoked a flare-up of the Lake Fire over the weekend.

More than 4,500 buildings remained threatened by the fire burning toward thick, dry brush in the region. Firefighters already battling the blaze in steep, rugged terrain with scorching heat faced more hurdles when hundreds of lightning strikes and winds up to 15 mph pushed the flames uphill.

As of Monday morning, the Lake Fire was 31% contained and has burned nearly 29 square miles. Fire officials said 33 buildings had been destroyed, including at least a dozen homes.

Firefighters will continue to face challenging weather conditions as they battle the massive inferno on Monday, including broiling heat, according to the the federal InciWeb website. With highs forecast to reach between 108 to 111 degrees, an excessive heat warning will remain in effect until Thursday.

There’s also a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms through Wednesday.

Nearly 1,900 personnel are assigned to the fire, including 12 helicopters, 23 water tenders, 25 dozers, 26 hand crews and 189 engines, according to InciWeb.

Evacuations and road closures

A number of mandatory evacuation orders and road closures remained in effect as of Monday morning.

The following evacuations are still in place in the Lake Hughes area:

Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon and North of Dry Gulch Road

East of Ridge Route Road

West of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78

North of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road

South of State Route 138

An evacuation center is open at Highland High School, which is located at 39055 25th St. in Palmdale.

San Francisquito Canyon Road, which was shut down for several days, is once again.

The following roads, however, remain closed:

Three Points Road from Highway 138 to Pine Canyon Road

Old Ridge Route Road from Highway 138 to Pine Canyon Road

Lake Hughes Road from Ridge Route Road to Pine Canyon Road

Dry Gulch Rd. from San Francisquito Canyon Road to Lake Hughes Road

Check back for updates on this developing story.