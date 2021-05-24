Lake Fire in Jurupa Valley prompts evacuations around Santa Ana River bottom

A 10 to-15 acre brush fire in Jurupa Valley has prompted evacuation orders around the Santa Ana River bottom, officials said.

The Lake Fire is burning in the river bottom near Lakeview Avenue and Pedley Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Moderate to heavy brush is burning in the area.

Evacuations are in place for residents south of Limonite Avenue to the river bottom, east of Downey Street and west of Van Buren Boulevard.

Crews were combating the flames from the ground and in the air.

The Murrieta and Corona fire departments were also assisting in the firefight.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#LakeIC Update: EVACUATION ORDERS in place for residents S/of Limonite Av to river bottom, E/Downey St and W/of Van Buren Blvd. Fire is three acres and 0% contained. Fact Sheet – https://t.co/96z7t4aDs7 pic.twitter.com/sRHqyIFHrc — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 24, 2021