Lake Fire: Some evacuation orders lifted as crews continue battle against Antelope Valley blaze

Firefighters work to extinguish hotspots from the Lake Fire at Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, by Lake Hughes, 60 miles north of Los Angeles, California on Aug. 13, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials lifted additional evacuation orders that had been issued Friday evening for the Lake fire but kept previous orders in place as the fire continued to pose a threat to some residents.

Expanded evacuation zones in the Antelope Valley region had been initially ordered shortly after 5 p.m. They encompassed the area north of Avenue D and Highway 138, south of Avenue A, west of 150th Street West and east of 200th Street West. About 9:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station announced that the orders had been lifted.

The Lake fire began near Lake Hughes on Wednesday. Within hours it had quickly scorched 10,500 acres as it raced west toward the 5 and northeast toward residents in Pine Canyon in the Antelope Valley, triggering evacuations and burning three buildings.

By Friday night, the fire had grown to more than 17,400 acres and was 12% contained. It has destroyed at least five structures, and more than 5,000 others were threatened.

