Lake Forest man charged with murder in beating death of ex-wife

A Lake Forest man was charged with murder for allegedly beating his ex-wife to death with a crowbar, officials announced Tuesday.

Omar Velazquezhuar, 45, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of lying in wait to commit murder, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

The chargers make him eligible for the death penalty, according to the DA’s office.

On Feb. 26, Velazquezhuar allegedly attacked 48-year-old Dora Maria Rosas Moreno of Santa Ana after she parked her car to go to her job as a nanny. He repeatedly hit her in the head using a tire iron, officials said.

Velazquezhuar, who has two adult children with Moreno, then fled the scene, leaving her in critical condition, prosecutors said.

Irvine police captured and arrested Velazquezhuar after the attack, the DA’s office said.

He was charged with attempted murder on March 1.

Three weeks later, on March 17, Moreno died as a result of her injuries.

The charges against her ex-husband were then upgraded to murder.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Ms. Moreno as they grapple with the loss of a mother, friend, and caregiver,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a written statement. “This is an unspeakable act of violence that cost an innocent woman her life. While the heartbreak and pain caused by this depraved act will never go away, we will ensure justice is carried out.”

Velazquezhuar is scheduled to be arraigned April 16 and was being held without bail.