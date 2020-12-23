Lake Isabella man turning vans into homes for homeless veterans

A Lake Isabella man is turning broken down vans into homes for homeless veterans.

Jason Thorwegen, 40, says he was homeless most of his life, and now, he’s giving back to those who need help.

“To take these guys off the streets, to give them a future — because a vehicle is more than just a home, it’s an opportunity,” he said.

Thorwegen spent the past two years setting up vans as living spaces for others, buying the old vehicles for around $500 and then spending thousands to fix them up. He set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to continue fixing up vans.

