Lake Piru closes due to regional COVID-19 surge

The boat of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office with Naya Rivera’s father, George Rivera and mother Yolanda onboard is seen after Naya Rivera’s body was found in Lake Piru on July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Lake Piru in Ventura County closed Monday due to a significant increase in coronavirus cases in the region, officials said.

The United Water Conservation District said it was restricting social interaction at the lake and blocking off its recreation area for the foreseeable because of rising COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the agency said in a written statement.

Camping, picnicking and water recreation at the lake northwest of Los Angeles were also halted.

The city of Piru reported 76 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, and Ventura County had 5,192 cases total with 57 deaths. In L.A. County, COVID-19 cases climbed to 159,045 Monday with 4,104 deaths.

The United Water Conservation District works to manage, protect, conserve and enhance the region’s water supply, and maintains the Santa Clara River’s water resources, tributaries and associated aquifers, according to its website.

Lake Piru was the sight where actress Naya Rivera’s body was found floating on July 13, days after she went missing during a boating trip with her young son, Ventura County officials said.

Crews from multiple agencies conducted an exhaustive search in the water for days after the “Glee” star disappeared.

Thousands signed an online petition calling for warning signs for swimmers around Lake Piru after Rivera’s death.