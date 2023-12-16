Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fell and broke his hip while attending a local concert Friday, TMZ Sports reported.

It was unclear what show the basketball great was attending or who was performing, but his representative Deborah Morales told TMZ that Abdul-Jabbar was taken to a local hospital for treatment after shattering his hip the fall.

His condition was not disclosed, but Morales’ statements made it appear to TMZ that Abdul-Jabbar would be OK.

Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

He won the league’s Most Valuable Player award 6 times, was a 19-time all-star and was a member of six NBA championship teams.

Abdul Jabbar also held the record for the most points ever scored in the NBA until another Laker, Lebron James, passed him earlier this year.