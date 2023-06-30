A hero of the Miami Heat’s unexpected NBA Finals run is returning to California. The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed in principle to a deal with free agent guard Gabe Vincent.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers will sign Vincent to a three-year, $33 million deal as part of the NBA’s free agent signing bonanza.

Vincent, 27, spent the last four seasons in Miami after signing with the Heat as an undrafted player out of UC Santa Barbara.

Vincent played 195 regular season games as a member of the Heat and started all but one game for Miami during its unexpected run to the Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

He averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc and 88% from the free-throw line.

Vincent will join the Los Angeles Lakers, whose late season surge to the NBA Western Conference Finals surprised many. He’ll likely have ample opportunity to endear himself to Lakers’ faithful, as the team’s two top point guards from last season, starter D’Angelo Russell and backup Dennis Schröder, are both free agents.

Both could return to the Lakers, but Vincent’s arrival could offer more options for head coach Darvin Ham in the Lakers rotation.

Vincent was born in Modesto and played 113 career games with the USCB Gauchos. He’s 10th all-time in scoring for the Big West Conference squad and is the only current former Gaucho in the NBA. He’s also played in the NBA G League as a member of the Stockton Kings, an affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.

He represents Nigeria in international play and was part of the national squad that upset the United States Men’s Basketball team prior to the Olympic games in Tokyo in the summer of 2021.