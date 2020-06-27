Lakers and Clippers to face off on July 30 as NBA restarts season in Orlando

After a four-month disruption to the NBA schedule because of the novel coronavirus, the Clippers will resume their season July 30 the same way they began it back in October — by facing the Lakers.

The matchup, which the NBA revealed Friday, will be the first of eight “seeding games” played by the Clippers over two weeks at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., before the start of the postseason.

The schedule will require the Clippers to play on consecutive days just once — on Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. PDT and the following day at 6 p.m. PDT. Kawhi Leonard, the team’s leading scorer, has not played on consecutive days since the 2017 season, a streak that continued this season as he nursed what the league has cited as an ongoing injury to a tendon in his left knee.

After the matchup against the Lakers, which will tip off at 6 p.m. PDT, the Clippers will face New Orleans on Aug. 1, Phoenix on Aug. 4, Dallas on Aug. 6, Portland on Aug. 8, Brooklyn on Aug. 9, Denver on Aug. 12 and Oklahoma City on Aug. 14.

