Many NBA players are finding new ways to stay in shape during the offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is among them: going from the hardwood to the boxing ring. Davis was recently seen sparring at Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica.

The 2020 NBA Champion recently sparred with boxer Jalen Walker. Walker posted video footage of Davis’ boxing workout on his Instagram page with a caption that read, “I had a fun time sparring @anthonydavislaker Yo @lebron you got next.”

Lakers’ Anthony Davis is seen sparring at Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica, California. July 2023 (Jalen Walker)

Davis has struggled to stay healthy during his Lakers tenure. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2022-23 season that saw him play in just 56 games and included a long stint on the injured list due to a stress injury in his right foot.

Prior to that, he played in just 40 games during the 2021-22 season.

When healthy, Davis was dominant.

He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game during the regular season. He was also a major force during the Lakers’ deep playoff run this year, where the team reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

The Lakers will begin their 2023-24 Preseason schedule on October 7th, against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

It remains to be seen if Davis will be able to stay on the court for a full 82-game regular season slate this yea, but getting a good off-season workout (whether it’s with a basketball or boxing gloves) is a start.