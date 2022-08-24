Newborns entering the world on Aug. 23 already have that mamba mentality, as they share their birthday with the late-Kobe Bryant.

In celebration, the Los Angeles Lakers sent some gifts to the tiny bundles of joy at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital honors newborns born on Kobe Bryant’s birthday. (Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)

They received mamba swag and a letter, which read in part, “One of your family’s most special days has landed on one of our organization’s most celebrated days. On this year’s Kobe Day, here’s to your next generation Lakers fan.”

There are actually two dates that commemorate the Lakers legend and NBA Hall-of-Famer. L.A. also recognizes Kobe Day on Aug. 24. The date (8/24) is the two numbers Bryant sported on his jersey during his time playing for the championship team.

The All-Star would’ve been 44 years old this year.