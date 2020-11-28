Lakers, Clippers scheduled to open NBA preseason with 2 games in 3 days

The NBA’s preseason schedule will begin with the defending champion Lakers facing the Clippers twice in three days.

The teams will meet Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m., according to the league, which published its preseason schedule Friday.

Ahead of the Dec. 22 regular-season opener, the Lakers are scheduled to play four preseason games. Following their matchups against the Clippers, they will play at Phoenix on Dec. 16 and then at home against Phoenix on Dec. 18.

The Clippers’ three-game preseason concludes Dec. 17 with a home matchup against Utah.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.