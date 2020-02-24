Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka Remembers Best Friend Kobe Bryant as 'World's Greatest Girl Dad'

During their 20 year friendship, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said he knew three sides to Kobe Bryant — best friend, husband and dad — and at Monday’s tearful memorial, Pelinka shared glimmers of Kobe as a doting father and husband.

Pelinka shared stories and memories of Kobe, his wife, Vanessa, and their daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. Pelinka reminisced of when the two families traveled to celebrate Kobe’s 40th birthday, a glamping trip and spending holidays together. Pelinka and his wife even baptized Gianna, or “Gigi,” when she was a baby.

“Gigi was an incredible combination of strength, courage, grace and dignity, with a witty sense of humor that was simply captivating,” Pelinka said. “She smiled with her glittering eyes and was literally everything in the world that is good.”

Pelinka said the most endearing, unforgettable memories of Kobe stem from the time he spent watching Kobe interact with his four daughters.

“He was the world’s greatest girl dad,” Pelinka said.

Kobe shared a love for storytelling with his oldest daughter, Natalia, 17, according to Pelinka, and the two would often sing Disney songs and recite their favorite movie lines.

“They created their own soundtrack for life,” Pelinka said. “You would often find them dancing the days away together.”

With his daughter Gianna, Kobe shared a love of basketball. After he retired from the Lakers, Kobe enjoyed coaching Gianna’s youth basketball team, Team Mamba.

“Simply put, Gigi was Kobe’s pride and joy on the basketball court, and you can see it with every move she made,” Pelinka said.

But with his 3-year-old daughter, Bianka, Pelinka said Kobe had a magical way of entering the toddler’s world.

“I have never seen anything like the two of them playing together,” Pelinka said.

With his youngest daughter, 8-month-old Capri, or “Koko,” Pelinka said Kobe had “the golden touch.”

“Watching him cuddle and put Koko to sleep and caress her made you realize just how tender Kobe was,” Pelinka said. “He is literally the baby whisperer and in his arms is always where you would find Koko content with peace.”

During the times when Kobe would find himself away on the road without his daughters, Pelinka said he remembers how Kobe would spend hours with his girls on the phone.

“He was on the phone connecting and listening to their days, nothing in the world mattered more than his girls,” Pelinka said.

Through his friendship with Kobe, Pelinka said he also had a front row seat to the relationship Kobe had with Vanessa, his wife of nearly 20 years.

“She brought out his romantic side,” Pelinka said.

Kobe loved celebrating her birthday, their anniversary and especially Valentine’s Day. Pelinka said Kobe would even call him sometimes to brainstorm all the ideas he had to make Vanessa feel special, including writing her poems, letters and even learning to play Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on the piano for her.

“Kobe’s love for Vanessa was the energy for his life,” Pelinka said.

The passion Kobe had for his young daughters also transcended to wanting to help other young people too. And Pelinka said that desire was apparent even up until Kobe’s final moments before his death.

On the foggy January morning when Kobe’s helicopter crashed, claiming his life and that of his daughter Gianna , as well as seven other people who were flying with them, Pelinka said he had been texting with Kobe about Lexi Altobelli. The basketball star wanted to help get her connected with a baseball agent.

Lexi’s dad, John Altobelli, her mother, Keri, and her sister, Alyssa, were among those who perished in Kobe’s helicopter crash.

“He wanted to help shape a young girl’s future,” Pelinka said. “Kobe lived to make the lives of others better, all the way up to his final text.”

While Pelinka described that fateful day as “when the axis of the world seemed to shift forever for all of us.”

Pelinka added that he knows Kobe and Gigi’s presence will last forever.

“Just as the sun lights the moon to guide us through the night, Kobe and Gigi will continue to shine light in all of us,” Pelinka said. “But unlike the sun, Kobe and Gig’s fuel will never burn out because their light is eternal.”

