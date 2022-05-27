The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly picked their next head coach.

NBA insiders, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, reported Friday afternoon that Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will be the Lakers’ new coach.

“Ham made a strong impression on Lakers in several areas, including his championship pedigree, his commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness. Ham will start assembling a staff expected to include head coaching experience,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

Ham will be hired on a four-year deal, Charania reported.

Lakers star LeBron James celebrated the hiring on Twitter.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!,” the four-time champion wrote.