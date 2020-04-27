Lakers return $4.6 million received from coronavirus rescue loan program

The Lakers received a loan of about $4.6 million under the stimulus package Congress passed in March, but the team says it returned the money to the federal government.

“The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program,” the team said in a statement first provided to ESPN. “However, once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need.

“The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

The Payroll Protection Program was part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus package and was designed to help businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic. It included $349 billion in forgivable loans for businesses who used at least 75% of the funds on payroll and also retained or quickly rehired their staff. In order to qualify, a business must apply for the loan.

