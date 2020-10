The Los Angeles Lakers landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday with the Larry O’Brien trophy in tow after three long months inside the NBA bubble in Florida.

Sky5 was overhead to capture the much-awaited moment after the team’s championship win against the Miami Heat.

Mark Kono and Jennifer Mcgraw report for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 12, 2020.

