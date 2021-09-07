Lakers show support for Cedric Ceballos as he battles COVID-19

Former Laker Cedric Ceballos tweeted Sept. 7, 2021, that he’s been battling a severe case of COVID-19 for 10 days. (Ceballos’ Twitter account)

Former Laker Cedric Ceballos said he’s been in intensive care fighting COVID-19 for 10 days.

Ceballos, who played with the Lakers in the mid-1990s, tweeted and asked for prayers and well wishes Tuesday.

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

Well-known members of the Lakers organization responded, including former star player and executive Magic Johnson and co-owner Jeannie Buss.

Praying for former Laker Cedric Ceballos!! 🙏🏾 @cedceballos — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2021

Another prominent athlete, boxer Oscar De La Hoya, announced he also was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Despite being fully vaccinated, he will miss his return to the boxing ring.