Lakers show support for Cedric Ceballos as he battles COVID-19

Former Laker Cedric Ceballos said he’s been in intensive care fighting COVID-19 for 10 days.
Ceballos, who played with the Lakers in the mid-1990s, tweeted and asked for prayers and well wishes Tuesday.
Well-known members of the Lakers organization responded, including former star player and executive Magic Johnson and co-owner Jeannie Buss.
Another prominent athlete, boxer Oscar De La Hoya, announced he also was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Despite being fully vaccinated, he will miss his return to the boxing ring.