Lakers show support for Cedric Ceballos as he battles COVID-19

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Former Laker Cedric Ceballos tweeted Sept. 7, 2021, that he's been battling a severe case of COVID-19 for 10 days. (Ceballos' Twitter account)

Former Laker Cedric Ceballos tweeted Sept. 7, 2021, that he’s been battling a severe case of COVID-19 for 10 days. (Ceballos’ Twitter account)

Former Laker Cedric Ceballos said he’s been in intensive care fighting COVID-19 for 10 days.

Ceballos, who played with the Lakers in the mid-1990s, tweeted and asked for prayers and well wishes Tuesday.

Well-known members of the Lakers organization responded, including former star player and executive Magic Johnson and co-owner Jeannie Buss.

Another prominent athlete, boxer Oscar De La Hoya, announced he also was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Despite being fully vaccinated, he will miss his return to the boxing ring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News