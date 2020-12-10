Time names LeBron James athlete of the year for work against voter suppression

LeBron James reacts after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James continues to earn accolades for his work against voter suppression. The Lakers star was named Time magazine’s athlete of the year on Thursday.

The Lakers star’s More Than a Vote organization helped organize and educate voters in the face of suppression, helping drive record turnout in the 2020 election.

“After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it,” Time wrote. “And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both.”

He was also named one of Sports Illustrated’s sportspeople of the year with the award honoring athletes who excelled on and off the playing fields through community service and activism.

