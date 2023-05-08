The L.A.-Bay Area feud was in full display Monday night outside Crypto.com Arena where the Los Angeles Lakers were hosting the Golden State Warriors in game four of the Western Conference Semifinals.

For some fans, it was more than just bragging rights at stake.

“You have the Bay Area that comes down thinking they own Southern California, but really, SoCal is the spot to be,” Lakers fan Jeremy Dinkin told KTLA. “When you think of California, you think of Southern California. It’s a conflict of power in the state.”

The rivalry between the two teams is even enough to test some marriages.

“All time Lakers fan forever,” Lamarr Boudreaux said.

“The girls are Warrior fans and the boys, they’re Laker fans in our house,” his wife, Ebony Boudreaux, responded. “It’s a house divided.”

Then there’s the battle between LeBron James and Steph Curry.

“It’s like the battle of California,” Bakersfield resident James Davidson said.

James and his dad, Ryan, drove in from Kern County for tonight’s pivotal game.

“Been a diehard Lakers fan all my life,” Ryan said. “My dad grew up when they moved west to L.A. We followed them in the 70’s and 80’s and now I brought my son. He was born in 2008. So, he’s been a Lakers fan since then.”

With tonight’s 104-101 Lakers win over the Warriors, they head to the Bay Area for game five.