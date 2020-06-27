Lakewood mall shut down after large fight involving teens

The Lakewood Center Mall is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

The Lakewood Center mall was closed Friday afternoon following a sizable fight involving teens, officials said.

Reports on social media alleged that looting took place; however, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that was not the case.

Deputies responded to a call of a large fight involving an unknown number of juveniles at the mall’s food court, according to the department. Details on the reason for the fight were not yet available.

Over 300 people were involved in the incident, officials said.

A video posted to Instagram shows at least six deputies responding to the scene. Crowds appear to be heading towards the direction of where yelling can be heard.

Officials closed the mall to the public and it was not yet clear when it would reopen.

The mall has more than 250 shops, department stores and eateries.

