Lakewood woman charged with murder in alleged DUI hit-and-run crash in Long Beach

A Lakewood woman who prosecutors say was driving drunk when she allegedly caused a crash that killed a man in Long Beach has been charged with murder, authorities said Monday.

Charlette Anne Colton faces counts of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and three other criminal charges in the death of 61-year-old pedestrian Bryan Bogan, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He died 11 days after the March 24 hit-and-run crash.

Colton, 50, could face up to life in state prison if convicted of all charges. Prosecutors said she was convicted of DUI in 2012.

The crash also wounded another pedestrian, who police described as a 71-year-old Torrance man left in critical condition. Prosecutors said the impact left his leg crushed.

Colton got out of her car after the collision and fled the area on foot, according to police. She was taken into custody after being found near the crash site and is being held on $2 million bail.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Monday but has been delayed until April 28.

Prosecutors said Colton had a blood alcohol concentration of at least .20% — more than two times the legal limit — at the time of the deadly collision.

She was driving her 2000 Dodge Caravan westbound along Del Amo Boulevard near Locust Avenue when it struck the back of a 1996 Honda Accord, police said.

The Accord was pushed forward and sideswiped a parked vehicle before hitting Bogan and the other victim as well as another car, police said.

Police said the men were standing in the No. 3 lane of Del Amo Boulevard, blocking it as they stood near a 1996 Mercedes E320 removing towing equipment. That’s when the Accord struck the E320 and both men, leaving them in critical condition.

The Accord and two other cars involved were all empty at the time, police said.

The DA’s office amended prior charges against Colton on Monday to include a murder charge following Bogan’s death. Her bail was raised to $2 million after initially being set at $160,000.

Colton faces charges related to having multiple DUI offenses since she was convicted of driving under the influence in 2012. They include one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense.

She was also charged with hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury.

Anyone with information can reach Detective S. Loughlin of the Long Beach Police Department at 562-570-7355.