One person was arrested and another is wanted by police after two Lamborghinis were involved in a crash in Riverside County Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue on a stretch of road with a 45 mph posted speed limit.

Police in Murrieta say two Lamborghini Huracáns were traveling next to each other at a high rate of speed, likely exceeding the speed limit, when one of the supercars lost control and struck a third vehicle that was traveling in the far right lane.

A Lamborghini Huracan sits crashed on a road in Murrieta following a crash that began as a street race on Sept. 1, 2023. (Murrieta Police Department)

Debris scattered across the roadway and both cars sustained major damage, including the Lamborghini, which appeared to be totaled.

The driver of the Lamborghini suffered injuries that required hospitalization, but has since been booked into jail for reckless driving and street racing.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was shaken up, but only suffered minor injuries, police said.

An uninvolved vehicle sits crashed on a road in Murrieta following a crash that began as a street race between two Lamborghinis on Sept. 1, 2023. (Murrieta Police Department)

The driver of the other Lamborghini fled the scene and did not check to see if either of the other drivers were OK, police said.

An investigation is underway and anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or any businesses or homes that may have caught part of the street race on security camera, is urged to contact the Murrieta Police Department.

While it’s unclear what year the crashed Lamborghini was manufactured, according to Car and Driver, prices for a 2023 Huracán start at $212,090.