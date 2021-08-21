Lamborghini involved in late-night crash in Hollywood: LAPD

The LAPD’s Hollywood Division documented a crashed Lamborghini caused by an alleged DUI on Aug. 21, 2021. (LAPD)

A Lamborghini SUV crashed into multiple parked cars in Hollywood early Saturday morning, but there were no major injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The luxury vehicle crashed in the 6500 block of Selma Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im.

The male driver lost control of the car, and he and an unknown number of passengers sustained minor injuries, Im said. The driver was also arrested, as he was suspected of driving under the influence.

Investigators are still trying to determine how fast the Lamborghini was traveling at the time of the crash, Im added.

On Instagram, the LAPD’s Hollywood Division said “high speeds + drunk driver + 2am in our bar district” is “a combination that could’ve led to an extremely tragic outcome.”

The alleged DUI is “totally unacceptable,” the department added.