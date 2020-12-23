Lancaster dad charged with decapitating 2 of his kids must have mental competency hearing, judge says

Authorities respond to a Lancaster home where two people were found fatally stabbed on Dec. 4, 2020. (Don Luis Meza)

A Lancaster father accused of decapitating two of his children and showing their two siblings the dead bodies must have a mental competency hearing before the case can move forward, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has decided.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 34, made a brief court appearance Monday before Judge Richard Naranjo suspended the proceedings until the Jan.6 hearing.

Taylor, a personal trainer, was removed from his Lancaster home on Dec. 4 while strapped and handcuffed to a stretcher.

Inside the home, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives had found his decapitated son and daughter, 12-year-old Maurice Jr. and 13-year-old Maliaka, in separate bedrooms.

