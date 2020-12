Detectives from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station released photos on Tuesday of a woman wanted for allegedly assaulting several people with her car.

Although no details about the incident were released, in a special bulletin distributed by sheriff’s officials the woman appears to have red hair and tattoos on her upper, right arm.

Detectives need your help ID'ing woman that hit numerous people with her car. Do you know her? https://t.co/JlnkPZ2Hug pic.twitter.com/L7VBDNRGsK — LASD Lancaster Stn. (@LANLASD) December 15, 2020

The type of vehicle the woman was driving was not released.

If you recognize or know who she may be, you are asked to call Detective Roberts at 661-948-8466.