Lancaster High School was being evacuated Wednesday afternoon amid law enforcement activity at the campus.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was at the scene of the school, located at 44701 32nd St., to investigate a report of a person on campus with a gun.

The school was placed on lockdown as authorities searched for any evidence of a shooting or an assault, but so far nothing has been found, according to D eputy Michael Chen with the Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene and officials indicated that no injuries had been reported.

Parents could be reunited with their children at Central Christian Church, the Fire Department tweeted.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the campus Wednesday afternoon.

Nearby Antelope Valley College canceled a scheduled evacuation drill due to the activity at the high school.

Additionally, Edwards Air Force Base asked people to stay clear of the area after receiving unconfirmed reports of an active shooter at the high school.

No additional details have been released at this time.