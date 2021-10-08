Lancaster High School student suing LASD after recorded altercation with deputy

A 16-year-old student said she was slammed to the ground by an LASD deputy assigned to her school on Aug. 30, 2021. (Los Angeles Times)

A Lancaster teenager has filed legal claims against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and her school district alleging she was slammed to the ground by a deputy at school after refusing to give him her phone.

MiKayla Robinson, a 16-year-old Black student at Lancaster High School, was waiting to speak to the vice principal on Aug. 30, when a deputy assigned to patrol the school approached and demanded to see her phone, according to the legal claims, which are a precursor to a lawsuit.

When Robinson refused, the deputy tried to grab the phone and she started to walk away, the documents said. The deputy then followed her, grabbed her arms and forcibly took her to the ground, according to the documents.

A bystander recorded the incident in a 43-second video that shows the deputy knocking Robinson to the ground and pinning her face down. The deputy is seen straddling her for more than 30 seconds while she yelled for him to get off and not to touch her phone.

