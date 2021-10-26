Lancaster man arrested 3 times in as many days after allegedly trespassing at Glendale, Burbank locations

Glendale police on Oct. 26, 2021 released this image of a broken window at an apartment.

A Lancaster man was arrested three times in three days after he allegedly trespassed at two residences in Glendale and another location in Burbank earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The first incident in Glendale was reported about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 along the 1600 block of West Kenneth Road. The resident told police a man knocked on the door and asked if they lived at the location, according to Glendale police.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the man, identified as 69-year-old Billy Canterbury, near the residence. They asked him to leave the property and not return, police said.

About 5:20 p.m., police responded back to the area after Canterbury allegedly returned, climbed over a locked gate and was in the the backyard.

Responding officers detained Canterbury and arrested him on suspicion of prowling.

The suspect was booked but subsequently released under L.A. County’s “zero bail” policy. He was given a notice to appear in court and was released three hours after being booked.

Just before 1 a.m. the following day, police responded to a vacant apartment unit along the 700 block of East Doran Street after a report of a man who was possibly breaking into the location.

Responding officers found and detained Canterbury at the rear of the apartment building. An investigation revealed the suspect had broken a window to a vacant apartment, threw personal items into the unit, including his wallet, and was trying to get in, police said.

He was then arrested and booked on suspicion of trespassing and vandalism.

Police later discovered that Canterbury had been arrested, booked and released on suspicion of trespassing in Burbank on Oct. 16.