The Gardena Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

The victim, a 38-year-old man from Lancaster, was shot in the 1300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard shortly after 4:30 a.m., police said in a press release.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene, and his name has not yet been released.

No suspect information has been released, and police said detectives are in “the beginning stages of this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639 or Sgt. Brian Messina at 310-217-9692.