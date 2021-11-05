Lancaster man indicted on federal firearms offenses after allegedly posing as Nevada resident, buying guns

A Lancaster man has been indicted on federal firearms offenses after allegedly posing as a Nevada resident and buying guns for other people, U.S. Department of Justice officials said Friday.

Kenneth Earl Smith Jr., 28, has been charged with eight counts of illegal acquisition of a firearm and one count of engaging in the firearms business without a license.

From May 13, 2020, to about August 17, 2021, Smith allegedly engaged in dealing firearms without having a business licenses to do so.

While buying 19 guns at several Federal Firearms Licensees in Las Vegas, he allegedly made false statements on ATF Firearms Transactions. Additionally, he said he was the buyer for the firearms, when in fact he was purchasing them on behalf of other people, according to the indictment.

He also represented himself as a resident of Nevada when he actually lives in California.

Smith was arraigned Friday in Nevada and a trial is set to begin on Jan. 3.

He faces a maximum penalty of 90 years in prison if convicted as charged.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.